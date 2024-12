NORMAN PARK, GA — Baker farms in southwest Georgia recalls its Baker Brand curly mustard due to possible listeria contamination.

The recall identifies the 16 oz. plastic bags with BEST BY 11-21-2024, UPC: 8 13098 02018 4, Lot Code: bak144-6806 due to contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

It was sent to distribution centers in nine states including Georgia. The possible listeria was found during routine testing.

No illnesses have been reported.