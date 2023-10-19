GA baby saves lives of two other infants through organ donation

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia baby’s death brought a bittersweet gift to two other families: The 4-month-old was able to save two other babies through organ donation.

Judge Theodore Pollock died Saturday after he was found unresponsive in his crib in Decatur County. The family said that an autopsy is being conducted to determine if he died of SIDS or complications of RSV.

According to his mother, Courtney Pollock, he was able to donate two of his heart valves to save two other babies.

“It was a hard choice for Tyler and I because a part of me is angry that my son had to die so two others could live but the other part of me is screaming out that if I can keep two other mothers from feeling the unbelievably, unbearable pain that I feel now, why wouldn’t I give that to them?” Courtney wrote.

The baby was the youngest of five siblings.

“He was a mama’s boy who loved his brother and sisters,” his obituary read. “Judge was most content outside gazing at the sky. He was enamored with the sights and sounds of the fair, especially the Ferris wheel. Quite the flirt, he was known to grin at any woman willing to talk to him. His beautiful smile captured your heart.”

©2023 Cox Media Group