GA attorney general announces additional $20M to fight opioid crisis

ATLANTA, GA — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announces on Friday that the State of Georgia may receive up to $20,031,864 to fight the opioid crisis in the state.

The money is from settlements with eight drug makers accused of contributing to the national opioid crisis. The funds will be used for addiction treatment, prevention, and recovery services.

“The opioid crisis knows no economic, geographic, or demographic boundaries, and it continues to have a devastating impact on families and communities throughout our state,” said Georgia Attorney General Carr. “We’re fighting this battle on multiple fronts by declaring war on fentanyl and holding accountable those who contributed to this crisis in the first place. We have already secured more than one billion dollars to expand access to critical treatment and recovery services, and we will keep fighting to ensure those who are struggling receive the care they deserve.”

Below lists the eight drug makers and their total payments made to the national settlements:

Mylan (now part of Viatris): $284,447,916 paid over nine years

Hikma: $95,818,293 paid over one to four years

Amneal: $71,751,010 paid over 10 years

Apotex: $63,682,369 paid in a single year

Indivior: $38,022,450 paid over four years

Sun: $30,992,087 paid over one to four years

Alvogen: $18,680,162 paid in a single year

Zydus: $14,859,220 paid in a single year