Ga. 14-year-old who vanished last month found halfway across the country

LAFAYETTE, Ga. — A Georgia teenager who vanished last month has been found safely, according to the FBI.

The FBI and police in northwest Georgia say Graycie Millard vanished from her home in Lafayette, Ga. on July 17. Lafayette is in northwest Georgia near the Tennessee/Georgia border.

They say Millard was found safe in Arizona overnight Friday into Saturday.

Investigators say they received a tip on her location on Thursday and FBI agents in Arizona were able to find her late Friday night.

According to her grandmother, Barbara Millard, Graycie was staying at a friend’s house until she vanished and her friends didn’t realize she was gone until morning.

It’s unclear how Graycie Millard got to Arizona.

The FBI says they are not releasing more information as they continue their investigation.

