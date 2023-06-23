Future of local broadcasting takes center stage in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The future of local broadcasting took center stage at a Senate hearing this week.

The Senate Commerce Committee met to consider the nomination of a new Federal Communications Commissioner and renominate two others.

Senators spoke about updating FCC rules to ensure the survival of local news and broadcasters as streaming services grow.

“I think in a lot of ways, local journalism is what people still trust today,” said Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington state. Cantwell discussed ensuring local broadcasters get fair value for the content they provide.

Lawmakers pushed the FCC to modernize rules in place long before streaming services existed.

