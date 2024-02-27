Funeral today for Georgia trooper killed while investigating crash

The funeral service will be held this morning for Trooper First Class Chase Winston Redner, who died in the line of duty.

Redner was killed in the line of duty Feb. 20 while investigating a deadly crash along I-75 in Clayton County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. He was 31.

It was “a servant’s heart” that led Redner to become a trooper, according to his family. First, Redner completed a degree in criminal justice at the University of North Georgia. Then he became a trooper, serving not only his state but also other troopers as an instructor.

Visitation for Redner was held Monday evening at Darby Funeral Home in Canton. The funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. today at Canton First Baptist Church. The services will be live streamed at darbyfuneralhome.com.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office advised that drivers should expect traffic delays when the trooper is escorted from the funeral home in downtown Canton to the church, off Reservoir Drive. After the service, the procession will travel to Indian Knoll Church on Hickory Flat Highway in Canton for burial.

Redner, who lived in Cumming, is survived by his mother and fiancée, who he proposed to during a favorite activity: hiking.

“Chase was a devoted son, friend and patriot who lived life to the fullest,” his online obituary states. “He loved soccer and spent many weekends cheering on the Atlanta United team. He thrived in nature and enjoyed hiking and backpacking with his friends, of which on his last hike, he picked the perfect spot to propose to his longtime girlfriend, now fiancée.”

