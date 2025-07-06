Funeral services set for Florida officer and Cobb County native killed in motorcycle crash

COBB COUNTY, GA — A Florida police officer with roots in Cobb County will be laid to rest this week following a fatal motorcycle crash.

25-year-old Alexi “Alex” Breiner, an officer with the Palm Beach Police Department and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, died while off duty when his motorcycle began to wobble, causing him to be thrown from the bike.

Breiner was a graduate of Campbell High School in Smyrna and served five years in the Marines before beginning his law enforcement career in Florida.

His funeral will be held Thursday morning at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home in Austell, with interment to follow at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story