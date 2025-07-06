Local

Funeral services set for Florida officer and Cobb County native killed in motorcycle crash

By WSB Radio News Staff
Alexi Breiner (GoFundMe)
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, GA — A Florida police officer with roots in Cobb County will be laid to rest this week following a fatal motorcycle crash.

25-year-old Alexi “Alex” Breiner, an officer with the Palm Beach Police Department and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, died while off duty when his motorcycle began to wobble, causing him to be thrown from the bike.

Breiner was a graduate of Campbell High School in Smyrna and served five years in the Marines before beginning his law enforcement career in Florida.

His funeral will be held Thursday morning at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home in Austell, with interment to follow at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!