Funeral services announced for 5 metro Atlanta family members killed in plane crash

ATLANTA — The funeral services have been announced for five members of a metro Atlanta family who died in a plane crash in New York.

The crash on June 30 killed Laura and Ryan Van Epps, their 12-year-old son James Ryan (JR), 10-year-old son Harrison and Laura’s father Roger Beggs. The family had been in Cooperstown, N.Y. for a baseball tournament and were heading back to Georgia when the plane crashed.

The family’s obituary lists a funeral service scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday at Roswell United Methodist with a celebration of life service being planned for a later date in October.

People are asked to donate to Flight Soars, Star House, The Drake House or other charities of their choice.

A scholarship fund has also been set up in memory of JR and Harrison to support children in the North Fulton area.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the plane crash.

A preliminary crash report from the NTSB says weather may have been a factor in the plane crash that killed five members of a metro Atlanta family.

The NTSB will release a more comprehensive preliminary report within 30 days, but a final report on the cause of the crash won’t be available until up to two years later, officials said.







