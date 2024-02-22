Funeral plans set for Georgia trooper who ‘had a servant’s heart’

Chase Winston Redner “had a servant’s heart” that led him to become a trooper with the Georgia State Patrol, according to his family.

First, Redner completed a degree in criminal justice at the University of North Georgia. Then, he became a trooper, serving not only his state but also other troopers as an instructor.

Early Tuesday, Redner was killed in the line of duty while investigating a deadly crash along I-75 in Clayton County. He was 31.

Redner, who lived in Cumming, is survived by his mother and fiancée, who he proposed to during a favorite activity: hiking.

“Chase was a devoted son, friend and patriot who lived life to the fullest,” his online obituary states. “He loved soccer and spent many weekends cheering on the Atlanta United team. He thrived in nature and enjoyed hiking and backpacking with his friends, of which on his last hike, he picked the perfect spot to propose to his longtime girlfriend, now fiancée.”

Before Redner was struck by a vehicle late Monday, 68-year-old Nathaniel McCreary was killed in a crash. McCreary, a contractor for the Georgia Department of Transportation, had been setting up a work zone in the northbound lanes of the interstate when he was fatally struck around 8:30 p.m., officials said.

Hours later, Redner was investigating the first crash when he was hit. Authorities have not released any details about the vehicle that struck Redner or if charges are pending.

On Wednesday, various law enforcement officers escorted Redner’s body from GBI headquarters to a funeral home.

Today, Trooper First Class Chase Redner was escorted from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to a local funeral home. Thank you to the numerous agencies that assisted us. We ask that you keep TFC Redner's family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/Tt5OnNbLww — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) February 21, 2024

Redner’s death came just over three weeks after another trooper, 28-year-old Jimmy Cenescar, was killed in a crash while attempting to arrest a fleeing motorcyclist on I-85 in Gwinnett County.

Gov. Brian Kemp, who recently spoke at Cenescar’s funeral, offered his condolences Tuesday, saying, “Today, we are reminded of the painful price paid by far too many heroes for our safety and the well-being of the places we call home.”

Redner worked out of a Forsyth County post and was a familiar face to law enforcement colleagues in that area, including deputies in Dawson County.

“He was an all-around great human and loved by everyone who knew him,” Sgt. Matthew Blackstock with the Dawson sheriff’s office told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday. “He worked in our area for a long time. We would see him in different capacities, whether it be vehicle accidents or traffic stops. We got to know him very well.”

Visitation for Redner will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday at Darby Funeral Home in Canton. The funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at Canton First Baptist Church. The services will be live streamed at darbyfuneralhome.com.

“He will be deeply missed by his many friends, relatives, law enforcement family, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him,” Redner’s obituary states.

