Funeral plans announced for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

PLAINS, Ga. — The Carter Center announced funeral plans for former first lady Rosalynn Carter on Sunday night.

According to Rosalynn Carter’s tribute page, the funeral service will be Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

Carter died on Sunday, Nov. 19.

The Carter Center announced Sunday that Rosalynn passed away at 2:10 p.m. at her home in Plains, Georgia. She died peacefully, with family by her side.

The schedule for the celebration of Carter’s life will be three days of ceremonies.

On Monday, there will be a wreath-laying at Georgia Southwestern State University and repose at Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. Tuesday, will be the Carter Center departure ceremony and tribute service.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday morning, in Plains, Georgia.

