Funeral arrangements announced for Paulding County deputy killed in the line of duty

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Paulding County Deputy Brandon Cunningham will be laid to rest on Friday.

Monday night, officers lined up to escort the body of Cunningham from the GBI crime lab in DeKalb County to Clark’s Funeral Home in Paulding County. The procession was full of hundreds of law enforcement from all over the metro area.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, investigators revealed new details in the 30-year-old deputy’s murder.

He was responding to a domestic call at a house in the Harmony Creek subdivision Saturday night.

“Mr. Atkins had an elevated position with a scope rifle and that’s how he was able to murder Cunningham in such a short period of time. We believe he shot about 16 times with an AR-15,” said GBI Special Agent in Charge Joe Montgomery. “None of the deputies were able to get a shot off.”

Cunningham’s family held hands and prayed outside the memorial set up at the sheriff’s office Monday.

Parents like Ashley Gulick and Ashley Walker didn’t know the deputy personally but brought their children by to pay their respects to the local hero.

“It’s important to teach our small ones what they sacrifice each day to keep us safe. I think it’s important to instill that in them at a small age,” said Gulick.

“I wanted them to know that people sacrificing their life is important. If we don’t stand for nothing we will fall for anything,” said Walker.

The funeral will be at West Ridge Church on Friday.

Times haven’t been released.

Cunningham will be buried at Kennesaw Memorial Park.

During Monday’s news conference, we also learned more details about the shooter, James (Jimmy) Atkins. Deputies said he had an extensive criminal history and deputies confirmed they had been called to that home numerous times before.

Atkins was a convicted felon from a robbery conviction in Cobb County in 2011.

Atkins shot his wife Kim Vu during that shooting as well.

She remains in the hospital.



