Funeral arrangements announced for Georgia trooper killed in the line of duty off I-85

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol has released the memorial service arrangements for a trooper who died in the line of duty.

Trooper Jimmy Cenescar was trying to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation on Interstate 85 North near Old Peachtree Road on Sunday. GSP says Cenescar’s patrol car left the roadway during a pursuit and hit an embankment. He died at Northside Gwinnett Hospital.

“The Department of Public Safety sends its sincerest condolences and prayers to Trooper Jimmy Cenescar’s family and co-workers. Please keep Trooper Cenescar’s family in your prayers as they cope with the loss of their loved one,” the agency wrote in a statement.

On Tuesday, Georgia State Patrol announced that a visitation and memorial service will be held on Feb. 8 and Feb. 9.

Cenescar’s family will be at the Crowell Brothers Funeral Home off Peachtree Industrial Boulevard from 4:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. that Thursday. The funeral will be held that Friday at 11 a.m. at Mount Paran Church.

Cenescar had been with the Georgia Department of Public Safety since January 2023 and was a graduate of the 114th Trooper School. He spent three years with Atlanta Police before then.

In 2021, Atlanta police celebrated Censcar’s heroics and released body camera footage from when he rescued someone who drove off a bridge.

He used his patrol car to ram a gate and get to the driver 50 feet below.

“My training kicked in and I just took action and took control of the scene,” Cenescar said at the time.

