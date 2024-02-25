Funeral arrangements announced for 22-year-old nursing student killed on UGA campus

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Funeral services have been announced for Laken Riley days after the 22-year-old was killed on the University of Georgia campus in Athens.

According to Poole Funeral Home in Woodstock, visitation is scheduled at Woodstock City Church from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 1.

Following the visitation, funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with pastor Samer Massad officiating.

Police said Riley was found dead after going for a jog on the university’s intermural fields and never returned. Her body was found in a wooded area behind the fields around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

During a press conference Friday, Chief Jeff Clark announced Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, of Venezuela was identified as a suspect in the crime.

Riley was a nursing student at the Augusta University campus in Athens and had also attended UGA through the spring of 2023 when she transferred to Augusta.

Friends of Riley’s confirmedshe was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

“Her smile was extremely infectious and infected others everywhere she went. She was devoted to serving the Lord. She was always involved with her church, Woodstock City Church. Her love for spreading God’s word brought her to attend countless mission trips,” according to Riley’s obituary.

In place of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Laken’s GoFundMe account with all proceeds going towards starting the Laken Hope Riley Foundation which will be used to drive homicide awareness and safety for women. To donate, click here.

