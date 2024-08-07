Local

Fulton detention officer convicted of choking inmate until she passed out is now headed to prison

Monique Clark

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A former detention Officer convicted of choking out a handcuffed female inmate at the Fulton County jail last year is now headed to prison himself.

Monique Clark, 32 of Stone Mountain, was working at the North Annex of the jail on June 5, 2023 when prosecutors said he strangled the inmate until she was unconscious. The inmate was injured as a result.

Video captured the moment Clark choked the inmate.

“This defendant’s violent assault on a handcuffed arrestee rendered her unconscious and is simply inexcusable,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “As we have seen too many times, chokeholds and neck restraints can prove deadly.

Clark pleaded guilty to using excessive force on March 26, 2024.

A judge sentenced Clark to four years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It’s unclear where Clark will serve his sentence.

