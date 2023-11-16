Fulton DA seeks to revoke bond of Trump co-defendant

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is asking a judge to revoke the bond agreement for one of Donald Trump’s co-defendants in her election interference case, citing what she says is a “pattern of intimidation” toward co-defendants and witnesses, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Willis said Harrison Floyd has “engaged in numerous intentional and flagrant violations” of his bond agreement. She pointed to recent comments Floyd made on conservative podcasts and posts on the social media site X (formerly Twitter) that tag Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, former Fulton County poll worker Ruby Freeman and others.

“The defendant’s actions demonstrate that he poses a significant threat of intimidating witnesses and otherwise obstructing the administration of justice in the future, making him ineligible for bond,” Willis wrote in a court filing on Wednesday.

Wow @JennaEllisEsq . You’re a whole mess girl !



So, you didnt stop at stealing peoples hard earned money for your “Defense.”You’re also lying on @DanScavino ?!?



I guess they don’t teach ethics at Harvard Law anymore. 🤷🏾‍♂️#GiveBackTheMoney https://t.co/wfQP7rzhxW — Harrison Floyd 🇺🇸 (@hw_floyd) November 13, 2023

If Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee agrees, Floyd will be forced to return to jail as he awaits trial. It was not clear when McAfee would schedule a hearing on the matter.

Floyd’s two attorneys did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking comment.

The former head of Black Voices for Trump, Floyd was indicted for violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings, and influencing witnesses. The charges stem from his interactions with Freeman, who was singled out by Trump, attorney Rudy Giuliani and others for her work counting votes at State Farm Arena.

If we are sharing / leaking videos today …….. 🤷🏾‍♂️



Like I said from the start, Ruby Freeman was TERRIFIED & wouldn’t talk to anyone WHITE !



Why ……. ?



Because Racism & Political Terrorism in 🍑is still very real !



This is a COVER UP & Fulton County is CORRUPT ! pic.twitter.com/3WQhfDOXsj — Harrison Floyd 🇺🇸 (@hw_floyd) November 14, 2023

According to the indictment, the former U.S. Marine allegedly recruited co-defendant Trevian Kutti, a one-time publicist for Kanye West and R. Kelly, to visit Freeman. After Freeman and Kutti began talking at a police station, the latter placed Floyd on speakerphone. Kutti and Floyd spoke to Freeman at length, pressuring her to reveal information about alleged election fraud and warning her she was in danger if she did not comply, according to prosecutors.

Floyd is the sole defendant in the racketeering case to spend time behind bars in the Fulton County jail. He surrendered in August without first hiring an attorney who could work out a prearranged bond on his behalf.

During his five days behind bars, Floyd became a cause celeb in some conservative circles — and a thorn in the side of Willis. His attorney accused the DA of wanting Floyd to “rot” in jail, but Willis’s office released a recorded phone call to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in which the DA explained to Floyd’s previous lawyer she had sent a representative to meet with Floyd when he turned himself but that he refused it.

Floyd has implied Willis is singling him out because he’s a Black conservative.

