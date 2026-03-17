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Fulton County votes on plan to bring new, much-needed medical care to South Fulton

By WSB Radio News Staff
(Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

SOUTH FULTON, GA — Fulton County officials vote on a funding plan to bring much-needed new medical care to metro Atlanta.

Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. says the farther south of Atlanta you go, the fewer medical options there are.

“Frankly, what we are experiencing in South Fulton, its not just a healthcare desert, its an emergency care desert,” Arrington Jr. said.

A new freestanding ER opens in Union City on June 2. Arrington Jr. says Grady just approved building a new hospital in South Fulton within a decade.

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