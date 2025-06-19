Fulton County Sheriff sues county, alleges ordinances interfere with ability to do job

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Earlier this week, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat filed a lawsuit against the county government alleging that new county purchasing ordinances are interfering with his ability to do his job.

The complaint that was filed alleges that Fulton County has ignored, obstructed, or delayed requests for essential items, including Narcan or for repairs inside the troubled Fulton County jail.

Sheriff Labat also claims that the ordinance was written to punish him.

Chris Balch, who is the attorney for Sheriff Labat, says the sheriff is supposed to be independent.

The full statement from Sheriff Labat was released here:

“For too long, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners (BOC) has systematically undermined the constitutional authority vested in the Office of the Sheriff by the people of Fulton County. As outlined in the complaint, the BOC has adopted ordinances and resolutions that unlawfully interfere with my ability to manage an allocated budget and fulfill my sworn duties under the Georgia Constitution.

Despite repeated requests to meet essential public safety needs, these requests have been ignored, obstructed, or delayed. For example, the denial of lifesaving tools like Narcan, or the repeated insistence that repairs be done to a dangerous and crumbling facility instead of replacing it.

Let me be clear: the Office of the Sheriff is not subordinate to the Board of Commissioners. This is a constitutional office, and I will defend that authority to its fullest extent under the law.

At its core, this legal action is about securing the freedom to build a stronger and more responsive Sheriff’s Office that can serve with greater distinction and fully honor the trust the people of Fulton County have placed in us.

We remain committed to transparency, collaboration, and public service. However, I will not stand by as the constitutional authority of this office is disregarded or diminished."

A Fulton County spokesperson declined to comment on pending litigation.