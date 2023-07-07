Fulton County prepares to empanel a grand jury, permits special media coverage

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — An order signed by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney says that a grand jury selection will begin on the morning of Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Media pool coverage has been granted under Rule 22.

This represents the latest sign of movement closer to indictment decisions from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. While not confirmed, it’s possible that a decision involving former President Donald Trump’s grand jury investigation from earlier this year could result.

Willis has hinted at a 10-day period, beginning in early August, when her decisions on possible indictments are likely to be announced.

Courthouse operations are expected to proceed as usual, with no additional security measures in place.

