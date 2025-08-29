Local

Fulton County pauses enacting $10K fine to county over unfilled GOP election board seats

By WSB Radio News Staff
Commission to be fined $10K a day if GOP election board members not seated by Friday, judge rules The Fulton County Commission will have to pay $10,000 a day in fines if it doesn't seat two Republican nominees to the elections board by noon on Friday. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
FULTON COUNTY, GA — Earlier this week, a Fulton County judge ruled that he was going to fine the county $10k a day over unfilled Republican election board seats.

Fulton County Senior Superior Court Judge David Emerson has delayed the order to allow for the appeals process to play out.

Commission Chairman Robb Pitts called the delay “great news for taxpayers,” while Republicans said they expect their nominees will soon be seated.

The appointments will be back on the agenda at the county commission’s meeting next Wednesday.

