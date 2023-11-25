Fulton County opens up Advance Voting sites ahead of December’s runoff elections

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The voting season continues for residents in parts of Fulton County as all runoff elections begin the advance voting process on Nov. 25.

There is one race in Atlanta, three in East Point, one in Roswell and one in the City of South Fulton on the ballot this time. You can click on this LINK to find out which candidates are looking for your vote.

Early voting is available to county residents from Monday the 25th through the 1st of December and the actual date scheduled for the runoff elections is December 5.

According to the county, the following locations are available for those interested in voting early:

Buckhead Library--269 Buckhead Ave. NE in Atlanta

C.T. Martin Natatorium, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta

East Point First Mallalieu--United Methodist Church, 2651 North Church St. in East Point

East Roswell Branch Library--2301 Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell

Gladys S. Dennard Library--4055 Flat Shoals Road in Union City

Joan P. Garner Library at Ponce De Leon--980 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE in Atlanta

Roswell Branch Library--115 Norcross St. in Roswell

All sites are open during the entire early voting period. Monday through Friday, Nov. 27 through Dec. 1 all locations are open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 26 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

WSB-TV’s Phil Cantor contributed to this report.