Fulton County medical examiner identifies the three siblings killed in Atlanta apartment fire

ATLANTA, GA — The three siblings killed in an Atlanta apartment fire on Wednesday have now been identified.

4-year-old Jhacari White, one-year-old Xyla White and 9-month-old Xhalia White were killed in the apartment fire on at Country Oaks Apartment Complex on Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta.

The medical examiner will perform autopsies on the three children.

There is no definitive cause of death, but it was reported that the children were being treated for smoke inhalation during EMS efforts to save them.