Fulton County launches free online scam prevention program for seniors

By WSB Radio News Staff
FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County is rolling out a new program aimed at helping older residents protect themselves from online scams.

The “Avoid Cyber Threats” program, or ACT will be available for free to county residents aged 55 and up through the county’s website. Participants can complete the training at their own pace, learning how to recognize common scams such as phishing, impersonation of government officials, or fake calls from family members in distress.

County officials say seniors are often targeted because they may be less familiar with how cybercriminals operate and tend to have a trusting nature. Georgia currently ranks seventh in the nation for scams against older adults.

The ACT program will also teach strategies for safeguarding personal information, giving seniors tools to spot and avoid online threats before they become victims.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story

