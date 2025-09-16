Local

Fulton County joins national effort to register voters

By WSB Radio News Staff
Georgia I voted stickers
FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County is taking part in a nationwide push to encourage voter participation as part of National Voter Registration Day.

The county’s Voter Education Outreach Unit is spending the day at multiple locations across the county, working to educate residents about state voting requirements and helping people register ahead of the November 4 elections.

Teams are scheduled to visit several local high schools, including Therrell, Cambridge, Centennial, and Maynard Jackson, as well as Atlanta Technical College.

The outreach effort comes ahead of the November elections, which include contests for the Public Service Commission, general municipal, and special elections.

WSB’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story

