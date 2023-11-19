Fulton County jailer arrested after having inappropriate relationship with inmate, deputies say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County detention officer is facing charges after police discovered she was having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday that one of their own had been arrested and fired.

Latasha Baker, 37, was arrested on Thursday night and charged with three counts of possession of prohibited items by inmate and three counts of violation of oath of office.

Baker was fired from her job as a detention officer at the South Annex Jail in Union City on Friday where she was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

Baker initially worked with the department from February 2016 to January 2022. She was rehired in June 2023.

It’s unclear what contraband she brought into the jail.

“I am committed to holding each and every employee accountable to the oath they have taken to protect and serve our community,” says Fulton County Sheriff Patrick ‘Pat’ Labat. “The actions of this one officer are certainly not a reflection of the rest of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The introduction of contraband to any of our facilities will not be tolerated.”

While investigating Baker, police arrested and charged another man. Jaheim Arnold, 20, faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and traffic violations.

