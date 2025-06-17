Fulton County issues boil water advisory while crews repair water main break

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A boil water advisory is in effect as crews work to repair a 24-inch water main break at Morris Road and Lathene Drive in north Fulton County.

Water is expected to be restored by 4 p.m. Tuesday, but the advisory will remain in effect until Fulton County completes appropriate testing to be confident the water is safe.

People within a quarter-mile radius of the break should boil water or use bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing and preparing food, and making ice. Drinking water for pets should also be boiled or be from bottled water.

Other activities, such as washing clothes and dishes, can be done without boiling tap water.