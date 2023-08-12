Fulton County grand jury to hear testimony in election interference case early next week

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County grand jury in the 2020 election interference case involving former President Donald Trump will begin hearing testimony this week.

Former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan and journalist George Chidi have both confirmed they have been asked to testify before the grand jury on Tuesday morning.

“I will absolutely do so,” Duncan told CNN on Saturday. “This is a conversation that I think Republicans, that I think Americans need to hear.”

Both Duncan and Chidi had been subpoenaed by the grand jury that could begin hearing evidence as early as next week.

Chidi says the grand jury wants to know more about the December 2020 meeting of Republican false electors at the state capitol, who gathered one floor down from where the Democratic legal electors were casting their votes for president.

He was in the room taking video of what investigators now believe was part of a plan to overturn the presidential election.

When a grand jury is presented with a case, it’s a one-sided proceeding with only the prosecution presenting evidence and witnesses. That means attorneys for former President Trump and his associates will not be in the room and, under state law, will not be able to present their side.

The purpose of presenting a grand jury with a case is for grand jurors to determine if there is enough evidence of alleged wrongdoing to proceed to a trial. Anyone who is indicted by a grand jury is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court trial.