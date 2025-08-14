Fulton County fires several school bus drivers for violating safety policy

FULTON COUNTY, GA — It has been merely days into the current school year and Fulton County has already lost several bus drivers for violating safety policies.

The district says three drivers have either resigned or been removed from service for dropping off young children without a parent being there.

The policy states that Pre-K through 1st grade students must be met by a parent or older sibling before they are released from the bus.

In a memo to parents, the transportation coordinator says the district had lost drivers from both the north and south sides of the district.

In a statement released by Fulton County Schools: