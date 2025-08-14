Fulton County fires several school bus drivers for violating safety policy

FULTON COUNTY, GA — It has been merely days into the current school year and Fulton County has already lost several bus drivers for violating safety policies.
The district says three drivers have either resigned or been removed from service for dropping off young children without a parent being there.
The policy states that Pre-K through 1st grade students must be met by a parent or older sibling before they are released from the bus.
In a memo to parents, the transportation coordinator says the district had lost drivers from both the north and south sides of the district.
In a statement released by Fulton County Schools:
Fulton County Schools has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to the safety of our youngest bus riders. This protocol is non-negotiable.
Drivers are trained on this requirement when they are hired, it is reinforced by management throughout the year, and it was a key part of all back-to-school transportation trainings last month. The email referenced in your inquiry is one example of how we regularly remind drivers of this expectation.
Since the start of the school year on August 4, three drivers have either been removed from service or voluntarily resigned following incidents where this standard was not met. There is no excuse for failing to follow it. We provide the training, support, and student management strategies to make it happen.
The vast majority of FCS’ almost 800 drivers uphold this standard every day. We are committed to hiring and retaining only those who share our values and live them out, ensuring bus safety for every child, every time.— Fulton County Schools