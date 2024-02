Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has concluded her testimony, a lawyer for her office said Friday.

Willis was expected to be cross-examined by District Attorney lawyer Anna Cross, but Cross said at the beginning of Friday’s hearing that she did not have any additional questions.

Attorneys for the state and the defendants charged in the case are debating what will happen next in the hearing, and it is not clear who will be called to testify next, if anyone.

©2024 Cox Media Group