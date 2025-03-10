Fulton County detention officer hospitalized after Saturday jail attack

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A Fulton County detention officer is currently hospitalized following an assault at the county jail on Saturday afternoon. The sheriff’s office has launched an investigation into the incident, but no updates have been provided on the officer’s condition.

Investigators have also withheld details regarding the circumstances surrounding the attack.

This incident comes on the heels of a Department of Justice investigation into the conditions at the Fulton County Jail. In November, the DOJ accused the facility of violating inmates' rights after a months-long inquiry.

Earlier this year, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office agreed to enter into a consent order with the DOJ, committing to an improvement plan aimed at addressing the facility’s issues.

As the investigation into the officer’s assault continues, authorities have yet to release further information regarding the specifics of the attack.