Fulton County DA opens up about threats made against her in Trump election probe

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is addressing the threats she says she has received since announcing an investigation into potential interference in the 2020 election here in Georgia by former President Donald Trump and his allies.

Charges in that case could be coming shortly. And as the decision gets closer, Willis told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that the comments are getting worse and worse.

“They’re very grotesque things. I don’t even know that I like to say all of them but ‘slave whore’ is one of them,” Willis said. “I’ve been called pretty much everything but a child of God.”

When asked to clarify whether the threats are connected to the grand jury investigation of the 2020 election in Georgia, Willis said the individuals behind the “derogatory” calls and emails don’t always state their reason for contacting her. “But I’ve probably been called the N word more times in the last two-and-a-half years than most — a hundred people combined,” Willis added.

Willis’ office has confirmed a decision on charges from the special grand jury will be announced before September 1.

“No slight, but when the media covers the office or when people seem to be reminded that this investigation is going on, the calls, the nastiness, the derogatory comments, they elevate,” Willis said.

But Willis added she is keenly aware of the counterbalance to the meanness.

“I’ve received very kind messages as well. And I thank the people that send them. They send very encouraging messages about the work we’re doing, the things that we’re doing to keep our community safe,” Willis said.

Willis and her office have recently tightened their security with about 90 sworn officers on staff and considerable technical expertise to track threats and when necessary, prosecute those responsible.

