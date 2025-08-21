Local

Fulton County Commissioners risk contempt by failing to vote in a pair of Republican picks

By WSB Radio News Staff
Georgia State Election Board file Nearly five years after the 2020 presidential election, the Georgia State Elections Board has voted to request assistance from the Department of Justice in obtaining election-related documents from Fulton County. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County commissioners risk contempt by failing to vote-in a pair of Republican picks for the board of elections, despite a judge’s ruling.

Commissioner Dana Barrett says a judge can’t force her to vote a certain way.

“Only our constituents can remove us from office. No court, no lawmaker, no political party can compel me to vote any particular way,” Barrett said.

Democrats push back on the candidates.

Jason Frazier has previously challenged voting rights of thousands of county residents while Julie Adams has refused to certify some primary results.

A judge rules that both Adams and Frazier pass all requirements to be nominated to the board. Commissioner Bridget Thorne advocates to put them on the board.

“We have seen irreparable harm by not allowing the Fulton County Republican party to have proper representation on the board of registrations and elections,” Thorne said.

