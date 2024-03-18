Fugitive wanted for rape in New York arrested during traffic stop in north Georgia

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. — A traffic stop in Bartow County led to the arrest of a wanted fugitive from New York.

On Wednesday, just after 8 p.m., Adairsville officers conducted a traffic stop on a black Dodge Charger showing an expired license plate.

When officers spoke with the driver, identified as Horacio Bonilla-Garcia, he told them he did not have a driver’s license and gave them an El Salvador ID card showing the same name.

Adairsville police then arrested Bonilla-Garcia for driving while unlicensed.

When authorities entered the information provided, they learned that Bonilla-Garcia had an active warrant through immigration for a violation relating to a prior deportation.

He was then fingerprinted using a rapid ID device for identification purposes. Officials received information showing the active felony warrant for the suspect using the name of Marcelino Bonilla out of Suffolk County in New York.

The warrants include strong-arm rape and immigration violation for a deported felon.

Bonilla-Garcia was taken to the Bartow County Jail and is awaiting extradition to New York.

He’s now charged with having an expired license plate, driving without a valid license and fugitive from justice.