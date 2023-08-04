Fried returns to starting rotation as Braves face Swanson for first time since his move to Cubs

CHICAGO — The Atlanta Braves don’t need a shot of adrenaline to get them going. After all, they have the best record in baseball and lead the National League East by 12 games entering Friday.

But still, the return of Max Fried has everyone pumped up. Fried will start Friday afternoon in Chicago as the Braves begin an 11-game, 12-day road trip.

Friday will be Fried’s first start since May 5 and he says he is fully recovered from his forearm strain. Fried told Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein that he can’t wait to get back on the mound at Wrigley Field, the site of his first Major League start back in 2017.

“It’s one of my favorite places to be. So just to be able to go out there and take the mound, help my teammates behind me and try to win a baseball game,” Fried said. “Obviously it’s been a long time and I’m really looking forward to Friday.”

Fried’s return isn’t the only thing to watch on Friday. It will be the first time the Braves will face their former teammate Dansby Swanson. The shortstop signed a $177 million, seven-year contract with the Cubs during the offseason.

Swanson comes into Friday’s game on a hot-streak, with three home runs and six RBI in his last two games alone.

Klein caught up with Braves centerfielder Michael Harris II, who grew up in metro Atlanta, about seeing his former teammate again.

“He was a big guy for me when I got up. He always tried to take care of me and make sure I was doing the right thing,” Harris II said. “I never expected to see him out of a Braves jersey. But it will be good to see him and battle against him in Chicago.”

