Freshman UGA football player arrested on reckless driving charges

ATHENS, GA — Another University of Georgia football player is arrested on reckless driving charges.

Wide receiver, Nitro Tuggle, whose legal name is Nitareon Tuggle, was arrested on misdemeanor charges of speeding and reckless driving just before 2 a.m. on Thursday.

He was released from the Clarke County Detention Center on a $26 bond, according to jail records.

Tuggle is a 6′1″ freshman who is originally from Goshen, Indiana, according to the team’s roster. He has played sparingly for the Bulldogs so far.

The UGA Athletics Department has not yet commented on the arrest.

This is the ninth known incident since January 2023 involving UGA football players and reckless driving charges.

The situation of repeat offenses has caused public discourse about the need for stricter university policies concerning the Georgia Bulldogs and throws a spotlight on the team’s culture and head coach Kirby Smart’s accountability toward his players.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.