Free tacos for life? Drunk 21-year-old tries bribing Athens cop

ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens-Clarke County police officer had a tough choice last week. Get free tacos for life or arrest a drunk 21-year-old.

According to a police report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, an officer noticed a drunk person walking down E. Clayton Street after 1 a.m. on Aug. 17.

When the cop told the 21-year-old to walk on the sidewalk, he kept walking in the road, so the officer grabbed him by the arm and began writing him a ticket.

The man then yelled an insult at the officer, so the officer placed him under arrest for his “loud, boisterous and unbecoming behavior.”

That’s when the man tried bribing the officer with free tacos for the rest of his life. He also asked if the officer would give him a break for being drunk.

He was charged with public intoxication and pedestrian in the roadway.