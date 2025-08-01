Free meals for all Carroll County students as new school year begins

CARROLL COUNTY, GA — No student in Carroll County will go hungry this school year, thanks to a program that provides free breakfast and lunch districtwide.

Thanks to the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), every student in the district from elementary through high school, will receive free breakfast and lunch throughout the school year, no application required. The federally funded program allows schools with high percentages of low-income families to provide meals at no cost to all students.

Carroll County Schools will also offer meals to parents for $4 each.

Meal options vary by grade level, ranging from hot entrées and sandwiches with milk for younger students to salad plates and homestyle meals for high schoolers. District officials say the initiative promotes a more stable and supportive learning environment by ensuring all students are well-nourished and ready to learn.

The district’s food program was recently recognized by the Georgia Department of Education for exceeding nutritional goals.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story