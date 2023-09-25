Local

Free early education program opening for kids and parents in DeKalb County

United Way Learning Spaces

DECATUR, Ga. — A free early education program for both kids and their parents is now open in DeKalb County.

The Wesley Chapel Library hosts the United Way of Great Atlanta’s “Learning Spaces” program every Monday.

The goal is to get kids and their parents ready to start school.

“It benefits our parents because we empower them to be the child’s first teacher,” said Patrice Laird-Walker, United Way Grant Partnerships Manager.

There are 16 learning spaces across metro Atlanta. The organization said all of them are free and open to anyone, no matter where you live.

