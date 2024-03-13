Fox Theatre donates $500,000 to community theatre in north Georgia

HART COUNTY, Ga. — Fox Theatre in Atlanta is giving back.

The iconic midtown Atlanta theatre donated $500,000 to the Hart County Community Theatre in Hartwell.

Officials say this donation will work to restore a century-old venue.

The award was the biggest single multiyear donation presented by the Fox Theatre.

The donation is a part of Fox’s expanded community partnerships program. With this program, Fox hopes to restore more historic theatres across the south and encourage further interest in theater.

“The evolution of Fox Theatre Institute to Fox Gives marks a significant milestone in our longstanding desire to give back and make an impact,” said Allan Vella, President and CEO of the Fox Theatre. “From our humble beginnings as a struggling non-profit theater, we’ve channeled our preservation mission into a beacon of hope for other historic venues throughout Georgia and nationally. Now, through Fox Gives, we’ve deepened our impact and introduced new programming to empower the next generation of students to discover a career in entertainment.”

This new multiyear grant program will sponsor a different organization over the next two to four years.