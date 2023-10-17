Fox Theatre in Atlanta pays it forward, awards $500K to preserve historic theaters in Georgia

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s Fox Theatre is helping restore and preserve other historic theaters across the state.

It is giving a half-million dollars in grants to 12 theaters, including three in metro Atlanta.

Theatre officials said these donations are in celebration of the Fox Theatre Institute’s 15th year.

“Now in our 15th year, FTI has had a tremendous opportunity to increase the preservation of historic theatres and see positive results for their ongoing economic and cultural impact created for their surrounding downtowns,” said Leigh Burns, Director of the Fox Theatre Institute.

The Strand in Marietta will use the more than $31,000 donation to upgrade its sound system.

Northwest Atlanta’s Grove Theatre will receive $70,000 to help with repairs to re-open.

The Southside Theatre Guild in Fairburn is getting $20,000 to upgrade its lighting.

