Fourth Trump indictment looming, Fulton Co DA will likely start presenting their case Monday

Fulton County prosecutors are expected to begin presenting their election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others to a grand jury on Monday morning, according to the AJC.

This could lead to a fourth indictment against Trump, and the second indictment in two weeks against him.

District Attorney Fani Willis is likely to pursue racketeering charges against Trump and a host of his allies related to their work to overturn the results of Georgia’s last presidential election.

Willis’ timeline came into focus on Saturday, when former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and independent journalist George Chidi separately confirmed that they received notifications they will testify before a 23-person grand jury on Tuesday.

Her case could include a handful of incidents that unfolded between Nov. 2020 and Jan. 2021, such as: phone calls Trump placed to nearly a half-dozen Georgia officials; the appointment of a slate of “alternate” GOP electors; and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s falsehood-filled testimony to state legislators about the vote count at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

Early las week, the sheriff’s office closed off Pryor Street Southwest between MLK Jr. Drive and Mitchell Street to traffic, and no public parking is allowed anywhere along the perimeter of the courthouse.

Willis has directed roughly 70% of her staff to work remotely on Monday and Tuesday. She has also requested that Fulton judges not schedule trials and in-person hearings this week.









©2023 Cox Media Group