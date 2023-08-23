Four more defendants turn themselves in at Fulton County Jail in Georgia election interference case

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four more defendants in Georgia’s election interference case have turned themselves in at the Fulton County Jail.

Early Wednesday morning, David Shafer and Cathy Latham turned themselves in. Later in the morning, Ray Smith and Kenneth Chesebro turned themselves in. Both are former attorneys for former President Donald Trump.

A Georgia grand jury voted to indict Trump and 18 of his allies, including the former Georgia state Senator Shafer.

Shafer became the chair of the Georgia Republican Party and was the organizer of the false electors meeting in Dec. 2020 that he insisted be held in secret.

Shafer was one of the Georgia false electors who received a letter from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis informing him he was a target for possible criminal investigation and prosecution for his role in that scheme.

Latham also turned herself in at the jail during the early morning hours of Wednesday. Latham is a former Coffee County GOP chairwoman who was indicted in the election interference case.

She was one of the so-called false electors who met to cast their votes for then-President Donald Trump, something the Jan. 6 Committee insisted was part of a larger failed conspiracy to replace the lawful Democratic electors in several key states, including Georgia, and replace them with Trump electors.

Shafer’s bond amount is set at $75,000. He faces the following charges in the indictment: Criminal Attempt To Commit Filing False Documents, False Statements and Writings (three counts), forgery in the first degree, impersonating a public officer and violation of the Georgia RICO.

Latham’s bond amount is set at $75,000. She faces the following charges in the indictment: conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to defraud the state, conspiracy to defraud the state, false statements and writings, forgery in the first degree, impersonating a public officer and violation of the Georgia RICO.

Chesebro’s bond amount is set at $50,000. He faces the following charges: violation of the Georgia RICO Act, solicitation of violation of oath of office by a public officer, false statements and writings, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, solicitation of violation of oath of office by public officer and false statements and writings.

Smith’s bond amount is set at $100,000. He faces the following charges: violation of the Georgia RICO Act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy To commit false statements and writings.

This comes the day after Atlanta-area bail bondsman Scott Graham Hall and Trump’s attorney John Eastman turned themselves in.

Multiple sources told ABC News, that former New York City Mayor and former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani is expected to turn himself in on election interference charges on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, six of the 19 defendants have turned themselves in.

