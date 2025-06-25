Four injured in shooting outside Jonesboro church; suspect in custody

JONESBORO, GA — Four people were injured in a shooting outside of a church in Jonesboro following an argument after a basketball game, according to police.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro on Church Street late Tuesday night. Authorities say the confrontation escalated, resulting in gunfire.

The suspected shooter, identified as 22-year-old Nigel Banks, later turned himself in to police. He is now in custody at the Clayton County Jail and faces four counts of aggravated assault.

One victim, a 31-year-old man, was transported to the hospital by emergency responders. Three other men were taken to Southern Regional Medical Center in private vehicles. Their conditions have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.