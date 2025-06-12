Forsyth County issues rabies alert after cat tests positive

CUMMING, GA — Forsyth County officials have issued a rabies alert after a cat in the Buford Dam area tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.

Public health officials are working to identify and contact anyone who may have been exposed to the infected animal so they can receive appropriate medical attention.

Authorities are urging residents to remain cautious and report any animals displaying unusual or sick behavior to Forsyth County Animal Services.

Rabies is a fatal but preventable disease that can spread through the bite or scratch of an infected animal.

Officials emphasize the importance of keeping pets up to date on vaccinations and avoiding contact with unfamiliar animals.