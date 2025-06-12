Local

Forsyth County issues rabies alert after cat tests positive

By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons
(Allegheny County Police Department/Allegheny County Police Department)
By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons

CUMMING, GA — Forsyth County officials have issued a rabies alert after a cat in the Buford Dam area tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.

Public health officials are working to identify and contact anyone who may have been exposed to the infected animal so they can receive appropriate medical attention.

Authorities are urging residents to remain cautious and report any animals displaying unusual or sick behavior to Forsyth County Animal Services.

Rabies is a fatal but preventable disease that can spread through the bite or scratch of an infected animal.

Officials emphasize the importance of keeping pets up to date on vaccinations and avoiding contact with unfamiliar animals.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!