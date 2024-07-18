A Forsyth County church is giving more than 1,000 backpacks filled with supplies to local schools

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — 8th grader Rory Abbs says it’s not the kind of thing kids will talk about, but she knows it hurts.

“You can tell that they’ve been through a lot,” Rory said. 3rd grader Carrabelle Williams says you’ll see it when school starts in a few weeks. “A lot of kids do. But a lot of kids don’t,” Carrabelle said to Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

They don’t have a backpack or any school supplies to go with it.

“You are a part of something really big,” Missions Pastor Larry Aultman told a group of volunteers at First Redeemer Church in Forsyth County Thursday.

For the last several years, First Redeemer has purchased backpacks filled with school supplies and delivered them to local elementary schools to help families in need. Each year around 700 or so.

“But I got a call from one of the principals asking if is there any way possible that you can up the number,” Dr. Aultman said.

Church volunteers unpacked and sorted 1,165 school backpacks, which is the number the elementary school principals asked for.