Forsyth County adding threat assessment investigators to schools

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — School officials are working with the sheriff’s office to add threat assessment investigators to Forsyth County schools.

According to Forsyth County Superintendent Mitch Young, the new threat assessment investigators are dedicated detectives who will determine if a threat against a school is real or a hoax.

Officials say the faster determination of a real threat could take pressure off of school administrators and school resource officers by specializing only in school threats.

“A threat assessment to determine the level of threat, the severity and the likelihood of it,” said Young.

Next year’s budget for Forsyth County schools includes two threat assessment investigators, which will cost $100,000 each. The cost will be split between Forsyth County school officials and the sheriff’s office.

If a perceived threat is indeed real, the detectives will lead the charge to neutralize the threat.

Officials hope to cut the number of school evacuations every time there is a threat.