Former Westlake, Georgia Tech star Christopher Eubanks’ run at Wimbledon comes to an end

LONDON — Christopher Eubanks’ incredible run at Wimbledon has come to an end.

The former Westlake High School and Georgia Tech standout fell in five sets in the quarterfinals to No. 3 Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday.

With his success at Wimbledon, Eubanks has climbed through the ATP Tour men’s tennis rankings. A year ago, Eubanks held the No. 163 ranking. After his first tour win in Spain, he jumped to No. 75.

With his Wimbledon run, he entered Wednesday’s match ranked No. 43 in the world.

While he did not advance on Wednesday, Eubanks’ run to the quarterfinals served as an inspiration to the tennis community. Makai Sales, 15, tells WSB says Eubanks has given him hope that he too can perform on an international stage.

“He just inspired me to do more. And just work harder because not every match is gonna be given to you and he had to work,” Sales says.

Echoing those sentiments, 19-year-old Kamran Mcintosh-Ross says, “His Wimbledon run is definitely historical. Definitely empowering to see another Black person from Atlanta doing great things.”





