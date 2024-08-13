Local

Former Walton County jailer accused of injuring handcuffed inmate

Georgia Bureau of Investigation

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — On Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations arrested a former Walton County jailer for aggravated battery, cruelty to inmates, and violation of oath of office.

On Aug. 1, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate allegations that Jeffrey Sean Day, 39, physically injured a handcuffed Walton County inmate on July 28.

The inmate sustained injuries that required medical treatment.

The GBI did not specify how the jailer injured the inmate.

Day was taken into custody and booked into the Walton County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 770-307-3080 (for anonymous tips) or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens, GA at 706-552-2309.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477, online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

