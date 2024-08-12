Former UGA star Stetson Bennett returns to NFL field for first time in nearly a year

LOS ANGELES — Former University of Georgia star Stetson Bennett made his long-awaited return to a NFL field on Sunday.

On Sunday, against the Dallas Cowboys, Bennett mostly struggled, throwing four interceptions in his first game action in nearly a year.

Bennett did his best to redeem himself in the closing minutes, leading the Rams down the field and making a miraculous throw to win the game with just four seconds left.

Although it was just preseason action, Bennett and the Rams won 13-12.

Bennett did not play for the Los Angeles Rams during the 2023 NFL regular season. The Rams placed him on the non-football injury/illness list for what coach Sean McVay described as things “a little bit bigger and more important” than football.

Neither Bennett nor the team gave a specific reason for his absence, but Bennett did say he would classify it under the mental health category.

The 26-year-old Bennett projects to be the Rams’ third-string quarterback this season behind fellow former UGA star Matthew Stafford and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Rams drafted Bennett, who led the Georgia Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships, during the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.