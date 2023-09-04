Former UGA player, current staff member charged with reckless driving, speeding before season opener

ATHENS, Ga. — Police arrested a former University of Georgia football player and current staff member a day before the team’s first game of the season.

Athens-Clarke County jail records show Jarvis Jones was arrested on Friday night for reckless driving and speeding at maximum limits misdemeanor charges. Jones posted a $2,400 bond hours later, according to his booking information.

Jones played at outside linebacker for the Bulldogs from 2010 to 2012 after he transferred from the University of Southern California. He played for four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before he retired.

Jones finished his degree in 2019 and currently works as a Player Connection Coordinator for the Bulldogs, according to UGA’s website.

Jones’ arrest is the latest related to speeding for the UGA football program this year.

In February, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested for reckless driving and racing on highways and streets. The arrest was in connection to an incident on January 10 in Athens, according to officials. Dumas-Johnson later apologized, saying there was “no excuse” for his arrest.

In March, defensive tackle Jalen Carter was charged with reckless driving and racing in connection to a January 15 crash that killed recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, 24, and UGA offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20. Carter pleaded no contest and agreed to two months of probation, a $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service and a defensive driving course.

In May, freshman wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, speeding and following too closely, according to Oconee County jail records.

Later that month, wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was arrested and charged with reckless driving and speeding. Records show that he was released from jail approximately 55 minutes after being booked.

UGA defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was arrested in July, but the charge was not speeding related. He was charged with failure to appear related to handicapped parking.





