Former UGA player convicted of federal charges related to Racetrac clerk’s 2021 murder

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — A former University of Georgia football player has been convicted on several federal charges related to a 2021 murder.

Elijah Wood, a 23-year-old RaceTrac clerk, was shot to death on March 19, 2021 at the store on Highway 441.

Nearly a year later, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that Akhil Nasir Crumpton was arrested in connection to Wood’s death.

Crumpton played football at UGA in 2017 and 2018 and studied at UGA until 2021.

On Wednesday, Crumpton was found guilty of interference with commerce by attempted robbery and making false statements during the purchase of a firearm.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for attempted robbery and a maximum of 10 years for the gun charge. The sentencing date has not yet been set.

The sheriff’s office said it connected Wood’s death to Crumpton after the ATF learned a gun used in a murder in Philadelphia matched the gun used in Wood’s death. They were then able to connect the gun to Crumpton, who is from Philadelphia.

“No matter today’s outcome, there is no returning Elijah Wood to his family and friends, who have had to endure both the pain of his loss and many unanswered questions,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Pursuing justice in this case was challenging and lengthy, but ultimately the dedicated collaboration of investigators and prosecutors prevailed. I hope that today’s verdict offers some measure of justice for Elijah Wood’s family,” U.S. Attorney Peter Leary said.



